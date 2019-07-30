Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura M. Wanke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Laura Marie Wanke (single), 39, died July 27, 2019 in Coldwater, MI. She suffered for an extended time from liver failure.



Laura was born December 4, 1979 in Mesa, AZ the daughter of Craig T. Wanke and Diane Zinn Wanke. Laura charted her life's journey on an unconventional path. Growing up, she had no fear and constantly searched for adventure, excitement, happiness and diverse friends to fuel her intellectual curiosity. Her impulses took her to Hawaii and Denmark without a plan or money. She spent time at Zendek Farm (a commune) in an effort to live an alternative lifestyle with like-minded young men and women. Laura loved the ocean, trees, Mother Earth, horses, dogs, all animals, holistic medicine and especially her twin sons, Sequoia and Banyan Esposito (age 16).



She is survived by her parents, Diane (Joe Gaglio) Zinn Wanke of Coldwater, MI and Craig T. Wanke of Charlotte, NC; sons Sequoia Tennyson Esposito and Banyan Thelonious Esposito of Charlotte, NC; Aunts Leslie Layman & Lisa Goldman of Owings Mills, MD, Jen (Rithie) Dooner of Pleasant Valley, NY; Uncles Mark (Madeline) Zinn of Coldwater, MI, Steve (Vicki) Zinn, Hugh Robert Wanke Jr of Charlotte, NC; Cousins Eric Wanke and Robert (Melinda) Wanke III of Charlotte, NC and Scott (Lara) Wanke of New Orleans, LA. She is pre-deceased by her brother, Matthew Tennyson Wanke (age 15 on 5/6/97); and her uncle Scott Zinn.



Funeral arrangements handled by Dutcher Funeral Home, 440 W. Chicago St., Coldwater, MI 49036. The family will be planning a Celebration of Life for family and friends at a later date in Charlotte, NC. Details to be provided later.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Laura's honor to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan, 222 N Kalamazoo Mall #100, Kalamazoo, MI 49007.

