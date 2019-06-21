Laurel Green Elrod (1927 - 2019)
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC
28207
(704)-332-7133
Obituary
Laurel Green Elrod, 91, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. She was born December 14, 1927 to Elmer and Nancy Green of Durham, NC.

Laurel excelled academically having graduated from Brenau Academy (Gainesville, GA), Salem College (Winston-Salem, NC), and finally the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Her studies led her to a career as a CPA, which allowed her to work for the FBI (Washington, DC), Price Waterhouse (New York City), Haskins and Sells (Charlotte, NC), and J.E. Elrod Lumber Company (Charlotte, NC).

She was a proud member of Carmel Baptist Church, Myers Park Country Club, Sardiswood Garden Club, Chapter "G" of P.E.O. Sisterhood, Salem College Alumni Association, and the NC Association of Certified Public Accountants.

Laurel was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Stanley R. Elrod, Sr.; sister, Nancy Green Corr; and brother, Elmer Green.

She is survived by her step-daughter, Ellen Houston (Drew); step-son, Stanley Elrod Jr. (Sue); grandchildren, Zane Elrod, Aaron Elrod, Jeffery Crittenden, and Scott Crittenden; great-grandchildren, Tyler Elrod, Benjamin Elrod, Bailey Elrod, Graeme Elrod, Alex Crittenden, and Hailey Crittenden; and niece, Lisa Corr.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, 4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC.

Memorials may be made to Southminster Foundation, 8919 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210.

Condolences may be offered at harryandbryantfuneralhome.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on June 21, 2019
