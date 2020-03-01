Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lauren Foxworth Hall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lauren Foxworth Hall, 60, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at her home following a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Columbia, SC on January 7, 1960 to Caroline Harrell Hall and the late Clyde Allen Hall, Jr.



Lauren was an exceptional student. In high school she was an avid swimmer and lettered in swimming. Lauren graduated from the University of Georgia and earned a master's degree from Columbia University in New York City. Later she would further her education at UNC Charlotte earning a second master's degree as well as receiving the LPC, LCAS, and NCC designations.



Following a career as a Senior Vice President with Wachovia Bank, Lauren worked as a Clinical Psychotherapist, specializing in addiction for HopeWay. She found a true passion working there along with her coworkers.



Lauren is survived by her mother, Caroline Hall; aunt and uncle, Bonnie and Hal Stuart; and cousins, Mandy, David, and Bonnie Stroup and Robinette and John McLeroy. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mano Brown Hall, Clyde Allen Hall, Margaret Sarah Harrell and Joseph Carlisle Harrell.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



Memorials may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery Street, Dalton, GA 30720.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





