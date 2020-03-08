Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurence B. "Gus" Helms Jr.. View Sign Service Information J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory 1937 North Sharon Amity Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (704)-567-1500 Send Flowers Obituary

Laurence B. "Gus" Helms Jr., age 92, of Charlotte N.C. passed away on March 4th, 2020. Gus was a devoted husband to Elizabeth Gettys Helms and father to three sons. After receiving an associate's degree from N.C. State University, designating him a Wolfpack fan for life, he pursued a career in land development for Piedmont & Northern Railway. When he wasn't working or enjoying time with his family, Gus spent his time on the fairway as he loved the game of golf. As an active member of First Presbyterian Church and in more recent years the Central Church of God, Gus enjoyed practicing and sharing his faith with others. He lived his life fully, prepared to capture an audience with an engrossing story at any moment. While we will miss his outgoing demeanor, we know that he will always be with us through the vibrant memories we have shared. Gus is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence B. Helms Sr. and Mrs. Helms, his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth Gettys Helms, two of his children Bradley Samuel Helms and John William Helms, and his siblings Claudine, Loraine, Pheobe and Lawrence S. "Gary" Helms. He is survived by his son Laurence B. "Lee" Helms III and granddaughter Rachel Shannon Helms. Funeral services for Mr. Helms will take place on Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 at 11:00AM at J.B. Tallent Funeral Home, 1937 N. Sharon Amity Rd. Charlotte, NC 28205, which will be preceded by visitation from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Internment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Laurence B. "Gus" Helms Jr., age 92, of Charlotte N.C. passed away on March 4th, 2020. Gus was a devoted husband to Elizabeth Gettys Helms and father to three sons. After receiving an associate's degree from N.C. State University, designating him a Wolfpack fan for life, he pursued a career in land development for Piedmont & Northern Railway. When he wasn't working or enjoying time with his family, Gus spent his time on the fairway as he loved the game of golf. As an active member of First Presbyterian Church and in more recent years the Central Church of God, Gus enjoyed practicing and sharing his faith with others. He lived his life fully, prepared to capture an audience with an engrossing story at any moment. While we will miss his outgoing demeanor, we know that he will always be with us through the vibrant memories we have shared. Gus is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence B. Helms Sr. and Mrs. Helms, his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth Gettys Helms, two of his children Bradley Samuel Helms and John William Helms, and his siblings Claudine, Loraine, Pheobe and Lawrence S. "Gary" Helms. He is survived by his son Laurence B. "Lee" Helms III and granddaughter Rachel Shannon Helms. Funeral services for Mr. Helms will take place on Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 at 11:00AM at J.B. Tallent Funeral Home, 1937 N. Sharon Amity Rd. Charlotte, NC 28205, which will be preceded by visitation from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Internment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 8, 2020

