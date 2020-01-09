Laurene Alice Goddard, age 82, went to be with the Lord on December 22, 2019.
Laurie is survived by her daughter, Renee Scruggs (Kevin) and her grandchildren Brenden Strueber and Bailey Scruggs. Laurene is preceded in death by her husband, Burrel Goddard.
Laurene Alice Goddard was born December 11, 1937 to parents Henry and Irene Siller in Buffalo, NY. She had one sister, Carol Siller who precedes her in death.
Laurene married Burrel Goddard in 1966 and the couple had one child together. Laurene was a devoted wife and mother. She was also a lover of swimming and skiing and was a successful businessperson. Her career with National Gypsum spanned over 45 years and culminated as manager of Sales and Use Tax.
A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, January 10 at 3pm at McEwen Funeral Service located at 5716 Monroe Road in Charlotte NC. Rev. Ben Beason will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the life of Laurene Goddard. Condolences for the family may be left at www.McEwenFS.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 9, 2020