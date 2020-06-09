Laurie Jane Wackerhagen
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laurie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laurie Jane Wackerhagen, 67, of Charlotte, NC passed away on May 28, 2020. Laurie was born in Fort Bragg, NC on November 9, 1952 to the late Sue Wackerhagen and Dave Wackerhagen. Laurie is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Price and Jennifer Riggle; grandchildren, Grace Price, Keller Price and Joey Riggle; brothers, Tim Wackerhagen , Dan Wackerhagen and David Wackerhagen and 9 nieces and nephews and their families. Laurie will be taken to sea off Hilton Head Island, SC in a private ceremony by her children and grandchildren. Memorial Donations may be made to Hope Food Pantry in Charlotte, NC. Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.raymerfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved