Laurie Jane Wackerhagen, 67, of Charlotte, NC passed away on May 28, 2020. Laurie was born in Fort Bragg, NC on November 9, 1952 to the late Sue Wackerhagen and Dave Wackerhagen. Laurie is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Price and Jennifer Riggle; grandchildren, Grace Price, Keller Price and Joey Riggle; brothers, Tim Wackerhagen , Dan Wackerhagen and David Wackerhagen and 9 nieces and nephews and their families. Laurie will be taken to sea off Hilton Head Island, SC in a private ceremony by her children and grandchildren. Memorial Donations may be made to Hope Food Pantry in Charlotte, NC. Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.raymerfh.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 9, 2020.