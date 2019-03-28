Laverne Davis Hughes known as Von passed on March 23, at Novant Health Huntersville. Homegoing services will be Friday, March 29, Chapel of Kings Funeral Home. Visitation 12-12:30 with funeral immediately after at 12:30. Kings Funeral Homes (704-394-2722) is serving the Hughes family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laverne Hughes.
King’s Funeral Home
4000 Beatties Ford Road
Charlotte, NC 28216
704-394-2722
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 28, 2019