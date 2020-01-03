Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laverne Taylor Benefiel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Laverne T. Benefiel, better known as Verne, was taken to her eternal home in Heaven on December 29th, 2019. We praise our Lord, Jesus Christ, because someday we too will be reunited with those whom we have loved and are now with Christ because of His amazing gift of salvation.



Verne was born in Gonzales, Texas on April 26, 1920 to Lawrence R. Taylor and Zelma Hill Taylor. She was a loving and wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, an older brother (Tex) and her husband Roy of 62 years. Her surviving family members are a daughter Jeannie (Dick), and grandsons Michael (Natasha), Ryan (Aly) and Todd, and nineteen precious great grandchildren that she loved very much. Also surviving are two loving brothers, Bobby Taylor (Lou Ann) and Morris Taylor, and nieces and nephews.



Verne loved Texas and lived there until she and Roy moved to Charlotte in 1992 to be closer to family. While living in San Antonio, she taught kindergarten at Coker Methodist Church. She was an outstanding and loving teacher to 4 and 5 year olds for many years. After their move to Charlotte, they joined First Baptist Church in Matthews, NC. In Verne's declining years she moved to Summit Place Assisted Living in Mooresville, NC, where she enjoyed visiting First Baptist Church of Mooresville. She especially loved the choir musicals and enjoyed visits from Rev. Eddie Hicks.



The family wishes to thank the Hospice Team of Iredell County for their compassion and the wonderful care given those final months to my dear mother. And to the precious caregivers at Summit Place Assisted Living, please know we are so grateful. To each of you our many thanks.



Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel, Mooresville, with Rev. Eddie Hicks officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn East Cemetery, Matthews, NC. The family will receive friends from 11 - 12 Noon prior to the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church of Mooresville, NC, Hospice of Iredell County, or the .

