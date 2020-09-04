Rev. Lawrence E. Barden, 87, Salisbury, died September 1, at Tucker Hospice House, Kannapolis. Son of Dr. John G. and Imogene Barden, he served as clergy in The United Methodist Church of The Western NC Conference for 40+ years including churches in Charlotte, Belmont, Stanley and Kannapolis. He also served as Conference Statistician for 25 years.
He is survived by wife, Martha Witherspoon Barden of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Rev. Dr. Mark Barden and Rev. Barbara Barden, Shelby; Rev. Anna Barden, Kannapolis; daughter-in-law, Kim Falls, Charlotte; and grandson, Chris Barden, Charlotte.
A virtual memorial service will be held Sunday, Sept. 27, 3 pm online at www.facebook.com/mlbarden
.
Memorials may be made to the Barden Memorial Scholarship through the United Methodist Foundation of WNC at https://wnc-reg.brtapp.com/BardenMemorialScholarship
.
Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
.