1/
Lawrence Barden
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Lawrence E. Barden, 87, Salisbury, died September 1, at Tucker Hospice House, Kannapolis. Son of Dr. John G. and Imogene Barden, he served as clergy in The United Methodist Church of The Western NC Conference for 40+ years including churches in Charlotte, Belmont, Stanley and Kannapolis. He also served as Conference Statistician for 25 years.

He is survived by wife, Martha Witherspoon Barden of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Rev. Dr. Mark Barden and Rev. Barbara Barden, Shelby; Rev. Anna Barden, Kannapolis; daughter-in-law, Kim Falls, Charlotte; and grandson, Chris Barden, Charlotte.

A virtual memorial service will be held Sunday, Sept. 27, 3 pm online at www.facebook.com/mlbarden.

Memorials may be made to the Barden Memorial Scholarship through the United Methodist Foundation of WNC at https://wnc-reg.brtapp.com/BardenMemorialScholarship.

Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved