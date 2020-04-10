Lawrence "Lonny" Barrett Males, 77, of Matthews, died April 4, 2020, at Novant Presbyterian in Charlotte, NC. Born in Virginia, he moved to New York City and worked for and retired from the NYPD as a Detective. Lonny is survived by his wife of almost 56 years, Mrs. Vilma Males; his daughter Monique Renee Males Grinage (husband Andrew); his son Lawrence Stewart Males (wife Sooyon); and a brother-in-law, Antonio Archbold. He is further survived by numerous other relatives and friends including his church family at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church in Charlotte. Services are pending and will be announced when social distancing limitations are lifted. For the full obituary and to subscribe to automatic notification of updates, please visit www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com or call 704-545-3553.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 10, 2020