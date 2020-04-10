Lawrence Barrett Males (1942 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "In this sorrowful time, we would like to extend to you and..."
    - Don & Jeannie Dougherty
  • "This was such a shocking, terrible tragedy to hear of..."
    - Christopher Billings
  • "I loved Lonnie like a brother, he will be missed.My deepest..."
    - Cindy Gardin
Service Information
Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home
4715 Margaret Wallace Road
Matthews, NC
28105
(704)-545-3553
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lawrence "Lonny" Barrett Males, 77, of Matthews, died April 4, 2020, at Novant Presbyterian in Charlotte, NC. Born in Virginia, he moved to New York City and worked for and retired from the NYPD as a Detective. Lonny is survived by his wife of almost 56 years, Mrs. Vilma Males; his daughter Monique Renee Males Grinage (husband Andrew); his son Lawrence Stewart Males (wife Sooyon); and a brother-in-law, Antonio Archbold. He is further survived by numerous other relatives and friends including his church family at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church in Charlotte. Services are pending and will be announced when social distancing limitations are lifted. For the full obituary and to subscribe to automatic notification of updates, please visit www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com or call 704-545-3553.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.