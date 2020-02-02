Lawrence Ellis Hoyle, 82, of Fallston, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.
Born in Cleveland County, July 7, 1937, he was a son of the Ellis Asher Hoyle and Alice Prue Yount Hoyle. Lawrence worked in air conditioning having worked for General Electric, Trane, American Standard, and Yandle-Witherspoon Supply.
He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Janice Richards Hoyle; daughter, Lori Hoyle of Fallston and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
The funeral service will be held on Monday at 2:00 PM at Fallston Baptist Church with the Rev. David Blanton officiating.
The burial will follow in the Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Memorial may be made to Fallston Baptist Church, PO Box 116, Fallston, NC 28042.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 2, 2020