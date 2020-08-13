1/1
Lawrence Gerber
Lawrence G. Gerber "Larry" MONROE - Mr. Lawrence "Larry" G. Gerber, 72, of Monroe, NC passed away at home on Monday, August 10, 2020. Mr. Gerber was born November 7, 1947, in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late Julius Gerber and Leona Friedman Gerber. He served in the United States Air Force for 4 years Thailand. He earned his BA in Accounting from the University of the North Carolina at Charlotte. He was active in the Jewish Community and served as the first president of the local Charlotte Jewish Community Center. Larry founded and performed with the Blue Moons, a local Charlotte lip sync group that opened for the Four Tops and the Temptations. The most important thing in Larry's life was his family. He loved nothing more than to watch an episode of Jeopardy, baseball, or a Carolina Panther's game with them. His life will forever be cherished in the lives of his wife since 1966, Martha "Marty" Gerber of Charlotte; his partner since 1997, Madeline Joffe, formerly of White Plains, New York; devoted children Jennifer Gerber (Josh MacDonald), Josh Gerber (fiancee Kristen Jordan), and Jessica Gerber; grandchildren Jadon Allen, Janelle Gerber, and Juniper Joffe. Larry is also survived by his brother Michael Gerber and sister Gerri Fligel.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 13, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

