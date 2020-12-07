Lawrence Roberts
May 12, 1934 - November 23, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Lawrence (Larry) Roberts, 86, of Charlotte passed away of natural causes. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence C. Roberts, Ervin May Stowe,and his brothers: Sherril, Jack, and Marvin.
He is survived by a son David (Deana), a daughter Tamaris (Brittany), their mother Susan, and a grandson Sebastian. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Larry was a naval Korean War veteran receiving the National Defense Service Ribbon, Korean Service Ribbon, and the United Nations Medal. He was proud and honored to have served his country.
Upon completion of arrangements a family ceremony will be held at the interment in the National Veterans Cemetery in Salisbury, NC.
In remembrance of him please consider donation to the Wounded Warriors
, Toys for Tots, or a charity of your choosing.