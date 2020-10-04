Lawrence Stewart "Skip" Marsden passed away September 28, 2020 at age 70. He was born November 28, 1949 in High Point, NC and was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Albert and Millicent Snyder Marsden, and his infant sister, Maryly Marsden, and his brother-in-law, Donald Boyd Morgan. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his children Jessica Clarkson (Brad), Graham Marsden (Sarah), Peter, Livia, and Lily Marsden; grandchildren Bailey, Jasmine, and Ava Clarkson; siblings Kim Parker (Scott), Andi Morgan, and John Marsden; many nieces and nephews; and his dog, Gordie. A COVID-19 safe in-person/virtual gathering is being planned for friends and family in the NC mountains. Information will be posted on gaskinservices.com
in the coming week.