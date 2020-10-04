1/
Lawrence Stewart Marsden
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence Stewart "Skip" Marsden passed away September 28, 2020 at age 70. He was born November 28, 1949 in High Point, NC and was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Albert and Millicent Snyder Marsden, and his infant sister, Maryly Marsden, and his brother-in-law, Donald Boyd Morgan. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his children Jessica Clarkson (Brad), Graham Marsden (Sarah), Peter, Livia, and Lily Marsden; grandchildren Bailey, Jasmine, and Ava Clarkson; siblings Kim Parker (Scott), Andi Morgan, and John Marsden; many nieces and nephews; and his dog, Gordie. A COVID-19 safe in-person/virtual gathering is being planned for friends and family in the NC mountains. Information will be posted on gaskinservices.com in the coming week.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved