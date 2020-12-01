Leah Michelow

October 14, 1971 - November 24, 2020

Matthews, North Carolina - Leah Michelow, of Matthews, NC, was called home by the Lord on November 24, 2020, after a year-long battle with a brain tumor. She passed while resting peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. She was 49 years old.

Leah was born on October 14, 1971, in Dillon, SC, and grew up in Raleigh, NC. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Nursing from East Carolina University, later adding a Master's degree in Nursing from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She spent her life serving others through her career as a Cardiac Nurse, ER Nurse, CTICU Nurse, and finally, as a CRNA. Through her career and her family life, Leah's life reflected her love for our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She made sure that everyone she knew felt loved, valued, and appreciated.

She found lots of joy in the small moments of life! Leah enjoyed volunteering at her church, creating a beautiful home, spending time with her friends, opening her home up to family on holidays, and vacationing at Topsail Beach, NC, where she loved sitting on the beach with family watching the waves roll ashore.

Leah was a devoted wife to Paul Michelow and a loving mom to her daughter, Hadley, and step-son, Brady. She was a caring daughter to Mike and Cynthia Harris of Matthews, NC; a cherished sister of Alicia Rogerson and her husband, Asa, of Raleigh, NC; sister-in-law to Matt and Beth Michelow of Tega Cay, SC, and to David and Kelly Michelow of Richmond, VA. She was also a doting aunt to AJ, Brody, Skyler, Natalie, Andrew, Ford and Grayson.

Due to COVID concerns, a service will not be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Leah's church home (Team Church, 2301 Stevens Mill Road, Matthews, NC 28104) or to help show our appreciation to the amazing nurses who helped care for Leah (Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247).





