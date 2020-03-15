Lee Douglas Flowe, age 90, left this earth and walked...in perfect health...into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Please note: Due to the evolving shutdowns of events due to the Coronavirus, please check the funeral home website for any changes to the "Celebration of Life Service." Below are the service plans as of this date:
A visitation will be held from 3:00 until 4:00 pm, Saturday, March 21, 2020, in the main sanctuary of Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 7200 East W.T. Harris Boulevard in Charlotte, with a Celebration of Life Service following at 4:00 pm.
Please see his full obituary at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 15, 2020