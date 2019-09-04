Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Edward Perkins. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

Lee Perkins, 87, he joined the church triumphant on Monday, September 2, 2019. He was the loving husband of Betty Lou Perkins for 13 years.



Lee was born December 14, 1931 and grew up in Sylvania, Georgia. In 1956 he married his first love, Shirley O'Quinn, who he was marred to for 49 years. Lee joined the Navy in 1950 and served on several aircraft carriers during the Korean War. After being discharged from the Navy he enrolled at Georgia Tech. After graduation Lee was hired by Tampa Electric Company, where he worked for 28 years as operations manager and managed over 200 employees. He raised two wonderful daughters, Lisa and Laura, of whom he was very proud.



He married his second love, Lou, in 2006. They were active members of Carmel Baptist Church where they met. They enjoyed time with family and friends. In retirement, he enjoyed golf and woodworking. Lee was a loving father and grandfather and was known for his service to his church. He was a man above reproach of the highest character who loved the Lord. His presence on earth will be greatly missed, but his presence in heaven is being rejoiced.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Gena and Grady Perkins, his four sisters, and his first wife Shirley. Lee is survived by his children, Lisa Cheatham (Dan), Laura Hines (Bill); three step-children: Brian McCulloch (Lisa), Stan McCulloch and Matt McCulloch (Carrie); two grandchildren, Steven and Christie; and five step-grandchildren: Maddie, John, Will, Jules and Reece.



The family will greet friends at 9:30 am at Carmel Baptist Church, 1145 Pineville-Matthews Rd., Matthews, NC, on Thursday, September 5th, followed by a celebration of his life in the sanctuary at 10:30 am. The graveside will be at Crown Memorial Park, 9620 Rodney Street, Pineville, NC. Pastor Wayne Poplin will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carmel Baptist Church in Matthews, 1145 Pineville-Matthews Rd., Matthews, NC 28105; the Charlotte Chapter of the , 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209; or Fruitland Baptist Bible College, 1455 Gilliam Rd., Hendersonville, NC 28792.



Philippians 4:4-7 NIV 4 Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice! O 5. Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near. 6. Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God 7. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.



Philippians 1:21 For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain.



Condolences may be offered at





Lee Perkins, 87, he joined the church triumphant on Monday, September 2, 2019. He was the loving husband of Betty Lou Perkins for 13 years.Lee was born December 14, 1931 and grew up in Sylvania, Georgia. In 1956 he married his first love, Shirley O'Quinn, who he was marred to for 49 years. Lee joined the Navy in 1950 and served on several aircraft carriers during the Korean War. After being discharged from the Navy he enrolled at Georgia Tech. After graduation Lee was hired by Tampa Electric Company, where he worked for 28 years as operations manager and managed over 200 employees. He raised two wonderful daughters, Lisa and Laura, of whom he was very proud.He married his second love, Lou, in 2006. They were active members of Carmel Baptist Church where they met. They enjoyed time with family and friends. In retirement, he enjoyed golf and woodworking. Lee was a loving father and grandfather and was known for his service to his church. He was a man above reproach of the highest character who loved the Lord. His presence on earth will be greatly missed, but his presence in heaven is being rejoiced.He was preceded in death by his parents, Gena and Grady Perkins, his four sisters, and his first wife Shirley. Lee is survived by his children, Lisa Cheatham (Dan), Laura Hines (Bill); three step-children: Brian McCulloch (Lisa), Stan McCulloch and Matt McCulloch (Carrie); two grandchildren, Steven and Christie; and five step-grandchildren: Maddie, John, Will, Jules and Reece.The family will greet friends at 9:30 am at Carmel Baptist Church, 1145 Pineville-Matthews Rd., Matthews, NC, on Thursday, September 5th, followed by a celebration of his life in the sanctuary at 10:30 am. The graveside will be at Crown Memorial Park, 9620 Rodney Street, Pineville, NC. Pastor Wayne Poplin will officiate.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carmel Baptist Church in Matthews, 1145 Pineville-Matthews Rd., Matthews, NC 28105; the Charlotte Chapter of the , 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209; or Fruitland Baptist Bible College, 1455 Gilliam Rd., Hendersonville, NC 28792.Philippians 4:4-7 NIV 4 Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice! O 5. Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near. 6. Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God 7. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.Philippians 1:21 For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain.Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close