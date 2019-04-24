Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Griffin. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Send Flowers Obituary

Lee Allison Griffin, 49 of Waxhaw, NC passed away peacefully, after a courageous battle against cancer, at his home surrounded by his family on April 20, 2019. Lee was born on July 17, 1969 in Charlotte, NC to Charles and Joan Wilson Griffin. Lee is survived by his younger brother Andrew, his loving and devoted wife Tandi and their beautiful daughter Charlotte Lee (Charli) age 5 and step children Trevor and Allison Isaacs.



As a lifelong resident of Charlotte, NC, Lee attended Beverly Woods Elementary, Barringer Elementary, Carmel Junior High and graduated from South Mecklenburg High School in 1987. Lee attended Appalachian State University and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, for which he served as President. As a detailed minded analyst, Lee specialized in banking and was a Project Manager at Wachovia Bank, Bank of America and Accenture. He greatly enjoyed traveling for months at a time before starting a family.



In 2009, Lee met his one true love Tandi (Wald Isaacs) and they married in 2012. One year later, Charlotte Lee was born. Lee was an amazing stay-at-home father to his adorable little princess. Anyone who knew Lee knows he loved people and always wanted to make life easier for them. He enjoyed making new friends and doing things for others.



If you knew Lee, you knew he was one of a kind. He loved all sports and enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, and football for his schools and for Park Sharon, as well as golfing, snow and water skiing, hiking, boating, motorcycle riding and woodworking. Lee was an original thinker and a romantic who always gave the perfect gifts and loved doing for his family and others. Lee was a wonderful son, brother, father, uncle, and cousin, but his ultimate pride and joy was Charli, his precious daughter.



In addition to his immediate family, Lee is also survived by his nieces Blair and Natalie Griffin, his Uncle Bill and Aunt Linda Griffin; Uncle Bill Wilson, Aunt Pat Smith, many cousins and many, many friends who have been there for him through his entire year long battle with cancer.



Life simply isn't fair, but as Lee always said, "It is what it is."



Visitation will be held Friday, April 26 from 6-9 p.m.at McEwen Funeral Home, Pineville, NC.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 2 p.m. at Carmel Presbyterian Church, 2048 Carmel Road, Charlotte, NC 28226



Memorials may be made in honor of Lee Allison Griffin to .

