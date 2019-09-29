Mr. Lee George Orlic, of Stanley, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the age of 76.
Lee was originally born in Pittsburgh, PA. He lived the last 30 years in NC. Lee graduated from Penn State earning a Masters in Business Administration in 1968. In 1990, Lee founded a plastic manufacturing company and was involved in the company until he died.
Lee enjoyed reading, golfing and dancing. He will be remembered for his outgoing personality and generosity.
Mr Orlic is survived by his wife, Jeanette Orlic, his children: Jonathan Orlic and Marlo Sklaroff and grandchildren: Zoe & Lexi.
The Memorial service will begin at 5 pm Friday, October 4 at James Funeral Home of Huntersville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 -7:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CVAN, PO Box 1749, Concord, NC 28026. Online condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 29, 2019