Lee R Wensil, Jr. passed on to eternal peace on April 17, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones. His special brand of faith, humility, integrity and love had a profound and lasting impact on three generations of family he and his wife, Jane, nurtured through 68 years of marriage, as well as a world of friends, business associates, and church family.



Lee's life will be celebrated on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Myers Park Baptist Church in Charlotte, NC.



Lee was born on July 2, 1929, in Concord, NC, to Bessie and Leon Wensil, Sr. He received a degree in Mechanical Engineering from NC State University, and was a proud and avid Wolfpack fan ever after. After college, Lee served in the



Above all, the hallmark of his life was an abiding, unwavering faith. For decades, he served in many capacities at Myers Park Baptist Church; children's Sunday School teacher, deacon, and usher. Through this calling, he served so many, so well for so long. His actions spoke louder than his well-placed words of wisdom. It was clear that his daily motivations were both the love of Christ and his devoted wife. His life, guided by a standard of living, joy and purpose, created a most rare model of inspiration.



Along with his beloved wife, Jane, of 68 years, there are three generations of love ones, Four children: Deborah Wensil Sink and husband, John, of Charlotte, NC; Lynda Wensil Troutman and husband, Ted, of Sunset Beach, NC; Mary Wensil Skelton and husband, Bill, of Waynesville, NC; and David Staton Wensil and wife, Sherri, of Charlotte, NC. Seven grandchildren: Jonathan Lee Sink, Natalie Sink Rutherford, Cori Troutman Willard, Jacob Troutman, Mary Troutman Sancibrian, Jean Skelton, and Julia Skelton. He also leaves his ten adored great grandchildren.



His constant reminder of the Psalm reverberates; "This is the day the Lord has made; rejoice and be glad in it." In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to , Charlotte Urban Ministry, or a in memory of Lee R Wensil, Jr.

