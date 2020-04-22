Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leif Timothy Hansen. View Sign Service Information Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews 3700 Forest Lawn Drive Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Send Flowers Obituary

Leif Timothy Hansen, age 34, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 19, 2020 after a courageous two-year battle against colorectal cancer. He will be incredibly missed by everyone who knew and loved his quiet, gentle and good-natured spirit.



Leif, also known as Tim to many, was born on September 24, 1985 in Charlotte, NC, the youngest of four siblings. He graduated from UNC-Charlotte with both a bachelor's degree in finance and a master's degree in accounting. Leif loved his career as CEO of Granzow, Inc., which was such an important part of his life. He was so proud to be able to carry on his father's legacy there with his brother and the entire Granzow family.



Leif and his wife, Calli, were married in 2011 and would have celebrated nine years of marriage next month. He was a devoted husband and loving father to their 3-year old daughter, Olivia, and the cornerstone of their family. Leif's generous love for his family was often reflected in the projects he took on around their house, where he was able to fix anything, and their yard, where he enjoyed maintaining an immaculate lawn. Anyone who knew Leif also knew of his love for cars, a lifelong passion, and probably spent time hanging out in his one-of-a-kind garage. Leif also loved traveling with family and friends and watching a good Carolina Panthers game.



Leif is survived by his wife, Calli, and daughter, Olivia, as well as many family and friends whose lives will not be the same without him. They include his parents, Lars and Nancy Hansen, sisters Lara and Britta, brother Chase, parents-in-law Jan and Mike, sister-in-law Rachel, a niece and nephew, three godchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, and his sweet English bulldog, Ruby, who was with him to the end.



A private graveside service will take place on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Forest Lawn East Cemetery in Matthews, NC.



A special thanks to Leif's medical team at Duke Cancer Center, especially Dr. Zafar, Carolyn and Devin, who provided kind and compassionate care when it was most needed.



Memorials honoring Leif's dedication to rare colorectal cancer research may be made to the Michael P. Brown Colon Cancer Foundation (



Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. An online guestbook is available at





