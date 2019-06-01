Mrs. Leigh Ann Clapham Burns, 57 of Charlotte, NC, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte, NC.
Funeral service will be 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church, 9401 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC with the Dr. John Earl and Rev. British Hyram officiating. Interment will be in Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 15000 York Road, Charlotte, NC. The family will receive friends following the service.
Mrs. Burns was born June 5, 1961 in Rock Hill, SC to Brad L. and Anne Duncan Clapham.
Survivors are her husband Kenny Burns; son Andrew Burns; parents Brad & Anne Clapham; brother Mark Charles Clapham (Debra) all of Charlotte, NC and several nieces & nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Central Steel Creek Presbyterian Church, 9401 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28273.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Burns.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 1, 2019