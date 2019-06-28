Mrs. Leila "Lee" Stephens Griffin died on June 25, 2019 at Novant Health Hospice and Palliative Care at Presbyterian Medical Center. Lee was born November 21, 1928 in Charlotte, NC and was the daughter of the late Louis Orr Stephens and Nell Harry Stephens.



Lee graduated from WCUNC (now UNC-G) in 1949 and then went on to graduate school at ATS (now Presbyterian School of Christian Education). She later trained at Memorial Hospital (now Carolinas Medical Center) to become an x-ray technician, and enjoyed working at Grace Hospital in Morganton. Lee then went on to work at the Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services and Crisis Assistance Ministry. Lee paused her career for twenty years to raise her son Barry. She then went back to work at Crisis Assistance Ministry, serving as a caseload manager until 2001. After retirement Lee volunteered for many groups, including both Harris Hospice and the Belk Heart Unit at Presbyterian Hospital, as well as with the Good Fellows Club.



Lee is survived by her beloved son Richard Barry Griffin. Also surviving are niece Lee Holzemer (Jim), nephews Steve Owen (Marti) and Joe Griffin and sister in law Kathryn Griffin. Lee was predeceased by her husband William Richard Griffin whom she married on March 14, 1959 and her sister Nell Alice Stephens Owen.



A memorial service honoring Lee's life of service to others will be held at 11am on Friday, June 28th at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Burial will be private at Sharon Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Crisis Assistance Ministry, Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, Westminster Presbyterian Church or Harris Hospice at Presbyterian Hospital.



Carolina Funeral Service & Cremation Center is entrusted.

