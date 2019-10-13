Leila Wiktorek Haynes, age 73, went to be with her Lord Jesus on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Born in Detroit, Michigan and raised in Gauley Bridge, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Victor Roger Cumbo and Leila Clements. Mrs. Haynes was a retired waitress with The Drum, Copal Grill, and many other restaurants. She attended Northlake Assembly of God. She loved Jesus, to fish off the pier at the beach, tacos, and Greek salads.
Mrs. Haynes is survived by four children, William Wiktorek (Jennifer), Daniel Wiktorek (Angel), Michael Wiktorek (Mary), and Amanda Haugen; two step-children, Tim Wiktorek (Kathy) and Christine Wiktorek Button; grandchildren, Vivian, Adam, Sophia, Sarah (Devon) John (LaDeja), Sam, Alex (Steven), William, Joseph, Nathan, Brendan, Cody, Mason (Laura), Jonathan (Ashley), Ericka, Jake, and Nick; four great grandchildren, Halston, Harley, Harlow, and Jonah; nieces, Pam Cumbo (Michele) and Linda Blair (Greg); and Nephews, Joe Hilton (Dot) and Victor Smith. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Frances Haugen and Marie Johnson.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service with. The family will receive friends on Monday from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Joyful Hearts, P.O. Box 1474, Harrisburg, NC 28075.
