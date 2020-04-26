Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leland Ray Barnes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leland Ray Barnes was born on November 20, 1933 to Ernest and Leta Barnes and passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Doris, his brother Wendell and sister Mary Barnes Stringer. He is survived by his daughter, Leasha Booker, his sons Daren and Ty Barnes, and youngest daughter Shana Barnes. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Tara Booker Williford and great-grandchildren Landon and Leah, grandson Tiger Booker and Gena and great-granddaughters Addy and Avie, grandson Eric Barnes and great-grandsons Noah and Drew, grandson David Barnes, and granddaughters Skyler and Lilyanne Skidmore. He is also survived by his brothers Darrell (Vivian), David (Nancy) and Jim and his sister Zelma along with many nieces and nephews.



Leland spent his early years in St. Louis, Missouri. The family moved to Willow Springs, Missouri where he attended the Willow Springs School District. After graduation, he married Doris Eidson and they began their life in Willow Springs where he began his long career with the Missouri Department of Transportation. The family moved to Houston, Missouri in 1963 where he later retired after many years serving the department. He and Doris attended the First Baptist Church in Houston until they moved to Nixa, Missouri in 2005 and enjoyed attending Ridgecrest Baptist Church, Springfield, Missouri.



Leland was an avid golfer and spent many days on Houston's golf courses. Their move to Nixa provided more golfing as they made their home at Fremont Hills where they enjoyed family, friends and neighbors. Due to health issues, Leland and Doris moved to Georgia and lived with their daughter until their passing.



He loved his family and had many years of laughter and celebrations with them. He will be missed by all that knew him.



No services are planned at this time. Donations can be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region





