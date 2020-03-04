Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lena (Buff) Kirksey. View Sign Service Information Sossoman Funeral Home 1011 South Sterling Street Morganton , NC 28655 (828)-437-3211 Graveside service 12:00 PM Forest Hill Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Lena Buff Kirksey, 90, of Morganton NC, entered eternal life on February 29, 2020 after a period of declining health. Born in Burke County on June 27, 1929, Lena was the only child of John Obie and Helen Coleman Buff. Her beloved husband of 59 years, Jackson Bristol Kirksey, as well as an infant granddaughter, Helen Ragan Kirksey, preceded her in death. Lena is survived by her children, Charles Jackson Kirksey (Lee) of Charlotte and Edgar Herbert Kirksey of Morganton; grandchildren, Marshall Barnett Kirksey and Virginia Reid Kirksey of Charlotte, who were personal sources of inspiration and joy; nephews, L.H., Carl, Lee, Jimmy, and Giles Kirksey; and nieces, Margaret Caldwell and Corinne Alavi.



Lena graduated from Morganton High School in 1947. She attended Catawba College in Salisbury, obtaining an Associate Degree in 1949. A few years later, she met her dear husband Jack and they started their life together. When the blessing of children arrived, Jack was faced with the busy life of a traveling salesman, most weeks leaving on Monday and coming home on Friday. Lena's legacy leaves her family and community to acknowledge the fierce devotion to her husband and her children. There was nothing she loved more than nurturing this bond, which continues to exist in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Lena always held dear friends very close. She loved all those rounds of golf at Mimosa Hills and Hound Ears, and she was certainly grateful for the fabulous trips seeing the world. But at the end of the day, being home with a husband who adored her and making sure her children were safe and happy - that truly is a life well lived.



A graveside service to celebrate Lena's life will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Forest Hill Cemetery with Rev. Dana McKim and Chaplain William Robertson officiating. For those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider The First United Methodist Church, 200 North King Street, Morganton, NC 28655.



Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.



