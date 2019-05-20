Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lena Motter. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-334-6421 Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved mother was gently lifted into Heaven on May 19, 2019 while residing at Summit Place of Southpark.



Lena Beach Motter, born October 28, 1924 in Morganton, NC was one amazing lady, like so many others of the greatest generation.



A sister to her seven siblings, who preceded her except for Emily Roddy in North Augusta, SC; wife to Albert A. Motter (deceased); mother to Beverly Motter Benzie (Dickie) and Miriam Motter Hofsess (Scott); grandmother to Brittainy Marae Benzie; a great grandmother to Christian Marae McCarty. She also leaves behind her most special niece, Ramona Ross and nephew Kenny Person.



Over the years Lena hosted many delicious dinner parties, only after she had arranged fresh flowers placed on a crisp linen cloth! She was a wonderful seamstress, making our baby clothes by hand. Lace and organdy were her favorite "flavors" for our Easter outfits and bonnets.



Lena loved life- music, dancing, gardening, canasta, white wine, a great political debate, etc., but her treasure was her family! Her devoted faith in God helped her endure her declining health the last few years.



A special thanks to the staff (especially Vernessa) at Summit Place who made her life comfortable for the past 14 years.



Lastly, we could have not gotten through this without the tender care and support of Hospice- accolades to Bobbie Jo, mom's angel in human form!



Lena is now in God's beautiful garden, soaking up the sun surrounded by fragrant flowers and all God's creatures! The wolf and the lamb dining together! Peace be thine!

