Guest Book View Sign Service Information McLean Funeral Directors 515 North Central Avenue Belmont , NC 28012 (704)-825-5301 Burial 2:00 PM Greenwood Cemetery Belmont , NC View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Black Mountain Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Lenoir Mercer Williams Tucker died on May 22, 2019. She was born in Rocky Mount, NC on November 27, 1928 to Isham Rowland Williams and Lenoir Mercer Williams. She grew up with her older brother, Rody, in Dunn, where her father was an attorney. Lenoir was 9 years old when her mother died and she went to live with her grandmother in Faison, NC. After attending St Mary's High School in Raleigh, she graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she received her BA in Math Education in 1950 and was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. Lenoir taught math in Whiteville, Goldsboro and Raleigh, NC schools, and did graduate work at UNC Chapel Hill, and later at the



Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting

Lenoir Mercer Williams Tucker died on May 22, 2019. She was born in Rocky Mount, NC on November 27, 1928 to Isham Rowland Williams and Lenoir Mercer Williams. She grew up with her older brother, Rody, in Dunn, where her father was an attorney. Lenoir was 9 years old when her mother died and she went to live with her grandmother in Faison, NC. After attending St Mary's High School in Raleigh, she graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she received her BA in Math Education in 1950 and was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. Lenoir taught math in Whiteville, Goldsboro and Raleigh, NC schools, and did graduate work at UNC Chapel Hill, and later at the University of Florida . Lenoir met Leslie Campbell Tucker, Jr. in Dunn, where Leslie was the minister at First Presbyterian Church. They were married on April 27, 1957. Their three children, Campbell, Mercer and Frances were born in Dunn. The family subsequently moved to Starkville, MS, Gainesville, FL, and Belmont, NC, where Leslie served churches. Lenoir continued teaching math in the Gainesville, FL and Gaston County, NC schools. In 1992, they retired to Montreat, NC. In each of her homes, Lenoir welcomed unexpected guests, whipping up a casserole or pie on a moment's notice. She was a devoted friend who always put others first. She had a range of interests from sewing, cross stitching, Sudoku puzzles, cake decorating, to making sure everyone understood family history. But she will be best remembered for her unwavering love and support for her children and grandchildren and her ability to enjoy life with a positive outlook no matter what the situation. Lenoir and Leslie always loved having their children, their grandchildren and their many friends spend time with them in Montreat. During retirement, Lenoir served as an elder of Black Mountain Presbyterian Church and as moderator of the Presbyterian Women of the church. Lenoir was a member of the National Society of Colonial Dames of America in NC, and served as the State Chairman of the Florence Kidder Memorial Scholarship for over eight years. In 2003, Lenoir and Leslie moved to Highland Farms in Black Mountain, and enjoyed time with friends, many of whom they had known all of their lives. Lenoir loved dinners at the "Presbyterian Table" discussing politics, sports, and grandchildren with her dear friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Leslie, in 2006, her brother, Isham (Rody) Williams, Jr. in 1999, and an infant granddaughter, Hannah Gilbert in 1996. She is survived by three children, Campbell Tucker (Burnet), Mercer Tucker, and Frances Gilbert (Greg), and by her grandchildren, Sam Issermoyer, Thomas Issermoyer, Davis Gilbert, Grace Gilbert, Carley Tucker and Sarah Campbell Tucker. Burial will occur at Greenwood Cemetery in Belmont on June 15 at 2:00 pm, and a memorial service will be held at Black Mountain Presbyterian Church on June 16 at 2:00 pm. Memorials can be sent to either the Presbyterian Women's Circles of Black Mountain Presbyterian Church or to the Montreat Conference Center.Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com Published in Charlotte Observer on June 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Florida Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close