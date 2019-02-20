Lennie Isaac Searcy, 95, passed away on February 18, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, 02/20/2019 at McEwen Funeral Home - Pineville Chapel, 10500 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210 from 6 - 8 pm.
Funeral will be held on Thursday, 02/21/2019 at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 4622 Nations Crossing Rd., Charlotte, NC 28217 at 11 am. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens, 8901 Lawyers Rd., Mint Hill, NC, 28227.
