Mr. Leo Long, 76, of Charlotte, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 12, at Novant Medical Center Charlotte with his family at his side. Mr. Long leaves behind Deanna Martin Long, his beloved wife of 44 years. Leo was a longtime member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church in Charlotte. The Long family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17, 2019, 11am, at Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home, 4715 Margaret Wallace Rd. Matthews, with a Celebration of Life to follow there at 12pm. Please visit www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com for full obituary.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 16, 2019