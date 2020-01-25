Thomas Leon Byrd, age 84, husband of Sylvia Thornburg Byrd, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Born in Hartsville, SC, he was a son of the late James and Maggie Edwards Byrd. Leon moved to Charlotte when he was nine years old and went to school at Paw Creek. He retired from CMS after 43 years of service. Leon enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and travelling. He was so willing to help anyone that called on him. Leon had a knack to see what was needed and quickly jumped in to offer his help. He was a very easy going type of person.
In addition to his loving wife of 16 years, Leon is survived by a sister, Ida Mae Byrd Sigmon. He was predeceased by a brother, James M. Byrd.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Durham Memorial Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Durham Memorial Baptist Church, 1601 Toddville Road, Charlotte, NC 28214.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 25, 2020