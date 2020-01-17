Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leon "Pop Pop" Hoover. View Sign Service Information J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory 1937 North Sharon Amity Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (704)-567-1500 Visitation 2:00 PM - 2:45 PM Perkinsville Baptist Church Boone , NC View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Perkinsville Baptist Church Boone , NC View Map Visitation 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM Third Presbyterian Church Charlotte , NC View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Third Presbyterian Church Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lloyd Leonidas Hoover, Jr., age 90, of Matthews, NC, was received into God's loving arms and Kingdom glory Saturday morning, January 11, 2020, at Plantation Estates Retirement Community in Matthews, NC. Leon was born June 18, 1929 in Charlotte, NC, the firstborn child of the late Lloyd Leonidas Hoover, Sr. and Daisy Mae Mullis Hoover. He considered his greatest honor and privilege in life to be married to his beloved wife, Joan Stroupe Hoover, with whom he was married for 62 years until her passing in 2014. Together, they had three children, Alan, Terri, and Donnie.



Best known as "Leon" by his friends, "Pop Pop" by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and "Coach" by the young people he had the honor and privilege to coach through the years, Leon was a devoted son, brother, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and a faithful friend to many. He always put his family first, seeking to do what was best for them, despite the consequences to his own life and career. Leon was a humble man of great integrity and honesty, a man highly respected throughout the communities in which he lived and served. He held himself to high Christian values and desired to serve those within his communities. He was a beloved figure by the students and young people with whom he interacted as a coach, a community leader, or simply a friend of one of his children, with many often looking up to him as a father figure.



Leon, along with his beloved wife Joan, was an extremely generous man with his time and financial assistance. Together, they volunteered to serve within the communities they lived and gave financially to those in need, whether family, friends, or others. Shortly before his passing, a doctor asked him, "Leon, why do you want to keep fighting to live?" Leon, responded, "I want to keep serving others."



Leon always found time to serve and invest in his community and was recognized five times as one of the "Top 10 Young Men" of Charlotte. He faithfully served as an Elder at Third Presbyterian Church in Charlotte and Deacon Emeritus at Perkinsville Baptist Church in Boone. Leon served as President of the East Mecklenburg Optimist Club in Charlotte, and later as the President of the Boone Optimist Club in Boone. Altogether, Leon served over a combined 50 years with the Optimist Club. Leon was a leader within the banking community as well serving as President/Chairman of the Charlotte and Piedmont Chapters of the American Institute of Banking and three terms as Chairman of the North Carolina Bankers Association's Bank Security Committee. He was an early advocate for a national bank crime data base. In 1972, Leon helped to establish the Phil Hughston Memorial Award that recognized high school seniors for excellence in academics and athletics, serving as its Chairman for many years.



Leon was a 1947 graduate of Harding High School and a 1973 graduate of the Bank Administration Institute and the University of Wisconsin School for Bank Administration. Leon retired from banking after serving over 41 years at the Bank of Commerce and First Union National Bank/Wachovia Bank in Charlotte. After his retirement from banking, Leon worked at Beech Mountain Ski Resort, invested in real estate, helped start a business with his wife and daughter, and helped his daughter raise her four children (including triplets). One of his great joys in life was watching his kids, grandkids, and great-grandchildren participate in their various sporting events, dance performances, and other activities that he knew they enjoyed. Leon had the honor of being the best man in both of his son's weddings as well as walking his daughter, a granddaughter, and a granddaughter-in-law down the aisle at their weddings.



Leon loved athletics, playing football, basketball, and baseball in high school and continued to play baseball during his days in the US Army. After completing his Army service, Leon played competitive fastpitch softball until his children were old enough to play sports themselves. From that time on, he began to invest his time in coaching them in their athletic pursuits using sports to teach them many life lessons. Later in life, Leon enjoyed competing in the Senior Olympics, winning multiple gold, silver, and bronze medals. Along with his community service and athletic pursuits, Leon enjoyed gardening. His vegetable garden and fruit trees provided for many good meals and fresh snacks for his family. He, along with his wife Joan, provided a home with many wonderful memories that his children continue to cherish to this day.



At the age of 69, Leon survived a horrendous car wreck that doctors said most people his age would not have survived. Suffering a shattered hip, broken ribs, and a severely broken leg as well as various infections that required six surgeries and over three years of rehab, Leon continued to fight the good fight of faith, humbly modeling to others how to persevere during difficult times, living each day with a never give up mindset. His mental toughness was again challenged in August 2014, when a hip wound from his car wreck reopened and required continuous rehab until his passing. During these difficult days, Leon remained steadfast in his love for and trust in God's goodness and strength to allow him to live a victorious life despite the challenges he faced each day.



Leon is survived by one daughter, Terri Hoover Reynolds of Boone, NC and her daughters, Bethany Reynolds Mosteller and her husband Chris of Waxhaw, NC, and Abbey Reynolds Mitchell and her husband Ryan of Charlotte, NC and her sons, Brandon Hoover Reynolds and his wife Lea, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and John-Michael Barnes Reynolds and his wife, Emily, of Blowing Rock, NC; two sons, Alan Lloyd Hoover and his wife Kathryn, of Dublin, Ohio, and their two daughters, Meredith Hoover Yonushonis and her husband, James, of Columbus, Ohio, and Kelsey Hoover Kula and her husband, Kevin, of Columbus, Ohio; and their son, Christopher Redmond Hawkins Hoover and his wife Christine, of Columbus, Ohio, and Reverend Donald Leon "Donnie" Hoover and his wife Valerie of Woodstock, Georgia and their two daughters, Brittni Garber Hoover of Columbia, SC and Brianna Stroupe Hoover of Woodstock, Georgia and their son, Brock Leon Hoover of Woodstock, Georgia; seven great-grandchildren, Clare Elizabeth Yonushonis, James David Yonushonis, Mary Kathryn Yonushonis, Adeline Therese Yonushonis, Joseph Alan Yonushonis, Callyn Joan Mosteller, Kai Vallejos Reynolds; one sister, Evelyn Ann "Dolly" Windle of Concord, NC; one brother, William David Hoover of Asheboro, NC. Leon is also survived by a number of beloved nieces and nephews.



Funeral services for Leon "Pop Pop" Hoover will be conducted Saturday afternoon, January 18, 2020, at 3:00 pm until 4:00 pm, at Perkinsville Baptist Church in Boone, NC. An additional service will be held on Sunday afternoon, January 19, 2020, at 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm, at Third Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC.



The body will lie in state prior to each service. The family will receive friends prior to the Celebration of Life service on Saturday afternoon, from 2:00 pm until 2:45 pm, at Perkinsville Baptist Church in Boone, NC. In addition, the family will receive friends prior to the service on Sunday afternoon, from 1:30 pm until 2:00 pm, at Third Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Navigators, PO Box 6079, Albert Lea, Minnesota, 56007-6679. Please specify that the contribution is for NAV Account ID #175067. Or make contributions online at

