Leon Olesker Silvan CHARLOTTE - Leon Olesker Silvan, 11/10/1926 - 9/25/2019, Age 92. We said goodbye this week to Leo Silvan, beloved husband of Janice Sweeton (Charlotte, NC), treasured father of Paul Silvan (Culpeper, VA), Judy Silvan (Cambridge, MA), and Carolyn (Alan) Berkowitz (Burke, VA), after a brief illness. Leo will be remembered for his big heart, his playful wit, his keen intellect, and his deep loyalty to those he loved, including his seven grandchildren, Leslie & Josh Berkowitz, Simon Silvan Recht, Lindsey (Michael) Crook, Ashley (Tyler) Erb, Hayley (Dave) Wassung, and Austin Paytes; step-daughters Leslie (Norman) Paytes and Alexandra Sweeton; his brother Mark (Abby) Silvan; nephews and nieces, and many cousins. He was a "man with a plan" and always gave the best of himself to his large family and many lifelong friends. Leo was an engineer, entrepreneur, and salesman, and a WWII Navy veteran. He was an avid amateur pilot and had many hobbies and interests over his lifetime including photography, astronomy, and RV travel. He was fortunate to do all the things on his bucket list he earned his certified instrument pilot's license and for a time he owned a small plane. He later bought an RV and drove across the country with Janice, and in 2017 traveled with his son Paul to see the solar eclipse. He was a fierce advocate for equality and social justice throughout his life. He volunteered regularly with his local animal shelter and gave to causes close to his heart. Leo will be remembered with love, and the twinkle in his eye will live on in the hearts of all those who loved him. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to . [To do so, please visit https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/give-tribute-gift-honor-loved-one.cfm , indicate that your gift is in memory of Leo Silvan, and select to notify his daughter Carolyn Berkowitz at [email protected] com, so his family may acknowledge your generosity.] The family will celebrate Leo's life per his wishes in two small memorial gatherings in November, one with his Brightmore community in Charlotte, and one at the home of relatives in NYC. Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 2, 2019

