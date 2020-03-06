Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 (704)-315-6241 Memorial service 11:00 AM Avondale Presbyterian Church 2821 Park Road Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Leona Ameen Weigle loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away. Lee was born on September 29, 1921 in Winnsboro, South Carolina to the late Maude and William Ameen. She was predeceased by her loving husband Al of 65 years, three brothers and two sons in law David Honey and Arnold Barefoot. She graduated from Winthrop University with a BS in Chemistry. During World War II she was recruited to work on a secretive mission at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington DC.



Lee enjoyed playing the piano for her family and Sunday school and was very involved in her church and church family. She will be remembered mostly for the love that she shared, her desire to always give to others and her encouragement to love each other. Her crowning achievement was raising three devoted daughters. She is survived by her loving family, Laura Honey of Martha's Vineyard MA, Christie Flowers ( Jimmy) of Charlotte , Terri Barefoot of Cary NC , six grandchildren and four great grandchildren as well as a sister in law Ruth Ameen of Greenville SC and special nieces and nephews.



The family would like to send a special thanks for the excellent care that she received in Asbury at Aldersgate and also Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte region.



A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Monday, March 9, 2020 at Avondale Presbyterian Church, 2821 Park Road., Charlotte, NC 28209.



In lieu of flowers we ask memorials be made to Avondale Presbyterian Church or Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region.



Arrangements are in care of Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service. Please share online condolences @





