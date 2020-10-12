1/1
Leonard Arnold Cline
1920 - 2020
Leonard Arnold Cline, born April 26, 1920, passed away on October 7, 2020, in Sun City Center, Florida after a period of declining health. He is predeceased by his parents, Parks and Ruth Cline, and his brothers, Kenneth and Harold Cline. He is survived by his nephew, Donald Cline, and nieces, Barbara Osteen, Beverly Exware, Janet Currin, and Amy Oakley. He will be interred at Carolina Memorial Park in Concord, North Carolina. Arrangements by Zipperer's Funeral Home.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 12, 2020.
October 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Zipperer's Agape Mortuary & Crematory
