Leonard "Len" Cleveland Fidler, age 90, of Newton, NC, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born January 8, 1930 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Raymond Benton Fidler and Edna Miller Smiley.
Len graduated from Carlisle High School in 1946 and enlisted in the U. S. Navy where he was stationed in Guam. He graduated from Temple University with an engineering degree. Working as a private contractor for the United States Air Force, Len managed a flight simulator based on a rail car that traveled to different Air Forces bases across the United States.
While on assignment in Las Vegas, NV, Len met the love of his life, Catawba County native, Joyce Little, who he married in 1965. The couple moved to Conover, NC in 1971, where Len accepted a position working at Southern Glove Company where he worked until his retirement in 2005.
Len is survived by his devoted wife, Joyce Little Fidler; son, Brent Fidler and wife, Tamara, son, Greg Fidler; grandchildren, Kathleen London Fidler, Adrienne Fidler, Atticus Fidler, Lucas Fidler, Jasper Fidler; from a previous marriage, daughter, Linda Rains and husband, Darrell, son, Steve Fidler; grandchildren, Dean Rains and wife, Susan, Heather Vaughn and husband, Ryan, Ashley Adams, Lauren Buis and husband, Carver, Kayla Humble and husband, Jorden.
He had a gift to make all those who met him feel comfortable and respected. His humor and gracious demeanor brought joy to all those who knew him. A dedicated family man, Len's legacy is a large close-knit family who continue to carry on his contagious enthusiasm.
The family will be celebrating Len's life at a private interment followed by a Memorial Service on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Beth Eden Lutheran Church in Newton, NC.
Memorials may be sent to Beth Eden Lutheran Church, 400 North Main Street, Newton, NC 28658.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 24, 2020.