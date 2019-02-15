Mr. Leonard D. Manning (90) passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019. Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 16 at McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park, located at 5716 Monroe Road in Charlotte from 11:30am -1:15pm. A funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home chapel at 1:30pm with interment immediately following at Evergreen City Cemetery. To view a full obituary or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.McEwenFS.com.
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
(704) 334-6421
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 15, 2019