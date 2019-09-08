Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Harold Black. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service Derita Chapel 6300 Mallard Creek Road Charlotte , NC 28262 (704)-596-3291 Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Black, Age 70, passed away on Saturday after years of declining health. He was a graduate of Marion High and UNCC. Harold worked for over forty years in the financial and administrative areas of the medical field. He was also a successful business owner. Harold was a long time member of Midwood Baptist Church. He was a very active member serving in many positions. Harold met and married his lovely wife Virginia at Midwood.



Harold was preceded in death by his wife Virginia and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. W. C. Black. He is survived by two sons; Jason Black, wife Paige and granddaughter Allison; James Black, wife Tamiko and grandson Kayden; a sister Sharon Hartwell, Husband Raymond; two brothers, Randall and Jeffery Black; a niece Marie Evitt, Husband Mike.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 12:30pm at Midwood Baptist Church - 2029 Mecklenburg Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205. Family visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens. Flowers are welcome and appreciated or memorial gifts may be made to Midwood Baptist Church Benevolence Fund.



McEwen Funeral Service Derita Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.mcewen

