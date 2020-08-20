1/
Leroy Herbert Maxwell
1952 - 2020
Mr. Leroy Herbert Maxwell, 68 of Charlotte, passed away on Saturday August 15, 2020 at Novant Presbyterian Harris Hospice. Graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday August 22, 2020 at York Memorial Park. Visitation 10:00AM-12:00 PM. Grier Funeral Service Inc. 115 John McCarroll Avenue entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grier Funeral Service, Inc.
115 John McCarroll Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 332-7109
Memories & Condolences
August 20, 2020
our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.
mike & ann junghans
Acquaintance
August 20, 2020
Rest in Peace my friend and neighbor from Henry Moore and Family condolences to you Melinda and Family
Henry Moore
Neighbor
August 19, 2020
Melinda
May God grant you and your sons peace during your loss. I know this is an incredible loss, but only God can grant you the strength to endure. Leroy will be missed and he left an amazing legacy. Love April Wallace and Ann Jones
April Wallace
August 19, 2020
Bernard Carr
Friend
August 19, 2020
Mr. Maxwell always greeted you with a smile and a handshake. His wife always gave me a big hug. He was a joy to talk to or just hang out with. We will miss your smiling face. Forever loved by anyone who knew you..
Todd and Leslie Clenney
Friend
August 19, 2020
I share your loss. We will always miss you Leroy. To me he was truly a brother from another mother. We were of the Good Samaritan Nurses. His mother was my mother and my mother his. Rest in your blue and white peace. Loving you, the Maxwell family.
Lawrence U. Davidson, III
Lawrence Davidson
Friend
August 19, 2020
My prayers are with you and your family.
Sadie Reid Brown
Classmate
August 18, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
John Reaves
August 18, 2020
Brother Leroy Maxwell will forever be a fixture in our minds because of his love of life, devotion to his family, and willingness to help anyone, even if it meant removing the shirt from his back. I will fondly remember Brother Maxwell's boldness and sense of style, illuminating any room that he entered with his smile and a warm handshake. I will also not forget his dedication to the Sigma Beta Club, instilling in every member the power of education and the possibilities available to those who obtain it.

An African proverb asserts, "God makes three requests of his children: Do the best you can, where you are, with what you have, now." Brother Maxwell may have left us, but we should all take comfort in knowing that he used every ounce of his being to be the best man, the best husband, the best father, the best friend, and the best fraternity brother he could be

Dr. John A. Reaves
Friend
August 18, 2020
It's an honor to have shared some experiences and know; my Phi Beta Sigma Brother; Leroy "Tight Squeeze" Maxwell. May his family embrace and cherish his memory.
Jimmy Coples
August 18, 2020
Mrs. Maxwell, my family and I are praying for you. My heart is heavy for you. May Mr. Maxwell Rest In Peace.
Stephanie Holtzclaw
Coworker
August 18, 2020
You have deepest condolences. Leroy will always be remembered by this family and his classmates. He was a joy to know and see! Peace be into you all!
Robert Meeks
Classmate
