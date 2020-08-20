Brother Leroy Maxwell will forever be a fixture in our minds because of his love of life, devotion to his family, and willingness to help anyone, even if it meant removing the shirt from his back. I will fondly remember Brother Maxwell's boldness and sense of style, illuminating any room that he entered with his smile and a warm handshake. I will also not forget his dedication to the Sigma Beta Club, instilling in every member the power of education and the possibilities available to those who obtain it.



An African proverb asserts, "God makes three requests of his children: Do the best you can, where you are, with what you have, now." Brother Maxwell may have left us, but we should all take comfort in knowing that he used every ounce of his being to be the best man, the best husband, the best father, the best friend, and the best fraternity brother he could be





Dr. John A. Reaves

Friend