Leslie Harvie Hitchens, 94, died peacefully with his four children by his side on March 1, 2019. He was born to Elizabeth Bowman Hitchens and George Henry Hitchens on March 25, 1924 in Rochester, NY.



Les was an all-star athlete in high school and upon graduation in 1942, he joined the Naval Air Corps and earned his wings as a pilot and an officer and served until 1946. He graduated from Colgate University in 1949 where he played on the men's varsity basketball team and served as President of his fraternity, Sigma Chi. His first job took him to Detroit and a college buddy, Don Broadbridge, invited him for dinner where he met his future bride. Joan and Les married on October 4, 1952 and started their life together in New York City before being transferred to Charlotte, where they lived out the rest of their lives. Les worked in the textile industry for the first half of his career, followed by 20 years as the Business Administrator for the law firm, Kennedy, Covington, Lobdell and Hickman.



Les was loved by all. His even temperament and wisdom were only upstaged by his dry wit and the twinkle in his eyes. He and Joan loved to travel and documented their extensive excursions with a huge world map dotted with pins. He made many new friends throughout his life, but some of his fondest moments were spent playing golf and traveling with a group of friends who called themselves the "BTL" club (Born to Lose). He also gave back by serving in different capacities through the years at Christ Episcopal Church and with Meals on Wheels. But his most treasured time was spent with his family. When his children were young, he spent countless hours teaching, guiding and mentoring them through their sports activities and academics. And as they became adults, trips to the beach, family dinners and celebrations became his top priority. Les was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, the Charlotte Country Club, DeBordieu Club and the Piedmont Club.



Les was predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years, Joey, as he called her. He is survived by his daughter, Holly Patton (Lewis); sons, Peter (Amy) and Ben (Ellen) all of Charlotte; and son, Hayes (Michael) of Nashville; as well as grandchildren, Madeline Sturm and Cooper Sturm, Bowman Hitchens (Kylie), Palmer Hitchens, Hollis Hitchens, Hayden Hitchens, Carly Hitchens and Hunter Hitchens; and great-grandson, Summit Hitchens.



The family is incredibly grateful to the loving care their father received from the compassionate staff at Southminster, most especially from Emille Santos whose tireless devotion will be forever appreciated. Emille and her colleagues loved and cared for him as if he were a part of their own family and their dedication will never be forgotten.



A service celebrating Les's life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the chapel at Southminster. Parking is available behind Quail Hollow Presbyterian Church.



A visitation for friends and family will be at the home of Peter and Amy Hitchens on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Southminster Community Fund, 8919 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210.



