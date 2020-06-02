Mrs. Leslie Anne Rodgers Sweem, age 51, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, in Geneva, Illinois.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Wolfe Funeral Home in Fort Mill. The graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m., at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Cemetery in Indian Land, with the Rev. Joel McMakin and the Rev. Mac Kinnett officiating.
Born in York County, S.C., Leslie was raised in Indian Land. She attended Indian Land High School, where she played softball and basketball, earning awards in both sports. Leslie later attended York Technical College, obtaining degrees in Accounting and General Business. She was a member of Pleasant Hill U.M.C., and was a past church administrator. Leslie played in the church softball league and also enjoyed playing basketball. Another of her favorite pass-times was reading. She was formerly employed with John Crosland Property Management as a finance administrator. Leslie loved her family and enjoyed taking care of them.
Surviving are her husband of almost 36 years, Daniel L. Sweem; her son, Lee Sweem and his wife Amy, and their children Eli and Caroline, all of Nashville, N.C.; her daughters, Erin Adam and her husband Emmanuel of Geneva, Illinois, and Casey Sweem of York County, S.C.; her mother, Linda M. Rodgers of Fort Mill, S.C.; her father, Richard M. "Rick" Rodgers of Waxhaw, N.C.; her father and mother-in-law, Don and Donna Sweem of Indian Land, her brother, Bill Rodgers and his wife Donna of Indian Land, and their children, Susan Brubaker and her husband Josh and Shea Rodgers.
Memorials in Leslie's name may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation - Charlotte Chapter, 4600 Park Road - Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Wolfe Funeral Home in Fort Mill. The graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m., at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Cemetery in Indian Land, with the Rev. Joel McMakin and the Rev. Mac Kinnett officiating.
Born in York County, S.C., Leslie was raised in Indian Land. She attended Indian Land High School, where she played softball and basketball, earning awards in both sports. Leslie later attended York Technical College, obtaining degrees in Accounting and General Business. She was a member of Pleasant Hill U.M.C., and was a past church administrator. Leslie played in the church softball league and also enjoyed playing basketball. Another of her favorite pass-times was reading. She was formerly employed with John Crosland Property Management as a finance administrator. Leslie loved her family and enjoyed taking care of them.
Surviving are her husband of almost 36 years, Daniel L. Sweem; her son, Lee Sweem and his wife Amy, and their children Eli and Caroline, all of Nashville, N.C.; her daughters, Erin Adam and her husband Emmanuel of Geneva, Illinois, and Casey Sweem of York County, S.C.; her mother, Linda M. Rodgers of Fort Mill, S.C.; her father, Richard M. "Rick" Rodgers of Waxhaw, N.C.; her father and mother-in-law, Don and Donna Sweem of Indian Land, her brother, Bill Rodgers and his wife Donna of Indian Land, and their children, Susan Brubaker and her husband Josh and Shea Rodgers.
Memorials in Leslie's name may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation - Charlotte Chapter, 4600 Park Road - Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 2, 2020.