Leslie Irene Southerland CHARLOTTE - Born 8/17/1950, Leslie died unexpectedly 8/14/2019. She was predeceased by her mother Lucille, her father John, and her sister Julie Southerland. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, at St. Andrews UMC, 1901 Archdale Drive, Charlotte. Memorials for Leslie can be made to CLAWS, Inc., 1516 JoMac Rd., Chapel Hill, NC 27516, to Paws4ever Animal Sanctuary, 6311 Nicks Rd., Mebane, NC 27302, or to St. Andrews UMC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 12, 2019