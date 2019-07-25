Rev. Lester Eugene Griffin, III 'Tim' on July 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Darla (nee Connell). Loving father of Timothy (Amy), Laura Lombardo, Stephen (Christine), Mary Atherholt (Jim), Sarah Partin (Jon) and Ruth Feinour (Jamie). Also sadly missed by 16 grandchildren, his brother Jerry Griffin and his sister Sandra Schuyler. Pastor of Maranatha Baptist Church since 1999. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday, July 27th, 2019 beginning at 10 AM at the the St. Nicholas Eastern Christian Orthodox Church, 817 N. 7th Street - Lower Section, Philadelphia, PA. Services will begin at 11:30 AM. Burial will take place on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 2 PM at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Maranatha Baptist Church, 4525 Comly St., Phila. PA 19135 would be appreciated by his family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 25, 2019