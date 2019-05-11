Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lester Grady. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lester Charles Grady CHARLOTTE - Lester Charles Grady passed away peacefully with his adoring daughter, Chelsey by his side on May 3rd, 2019. Les was born in Queens, NY, studied at St. John's, was an Air Force veteran and enjoyed a successful 40 year career as Regional Vice President of Napier Jewelry. Les raised his family in Charlotte and was such a great and loving father and was always there for his kids and their friends. He was a generous and kind-hearted soul. His favorite place was to be on his boat on Lake Norman. Les is survived by his wife Barbara and his four children, Chris, Kyle, Shannon, and Chelsey Carlson. Les also loved his parish family at St. Vincent's Church. He was a friend to everyone and will be most remembered for always having a positive attitude. Les struggled with Alzheimer's the past five years but is at peace now. We loved him dearly and he will be missed by all who knew him. A private ceremony will be held at a later date.

