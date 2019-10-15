Letitia (Tish) Gant Miller of North Myrtle Beach, SC (formerly of Charlotte, NC) passed away on October 11, 2019.
She is survived by her children Thomas E. Miller (Lydia) of North Myrtle Beach and Ellen Keim (Tim) of Newnan, Georgia; grandchildren Audrey Seamon (Justin), Evan Dorrough, Travis Miller, Aaron Dorrough and Marcus Miller; great grandchildren Landan Barteski, Miller Seamon, Miles Seamon and brothers Glenn Gant and Spencer Gant.
She was preceded in death by her spouse Merle G. Miller and brothers Harry Gant & James Gant. She was a graduate of the 2nd class of North Mecklenburg High School. Tish worked for over 40 years at Presbyterian Hospital in the purchasing department. She was an active member of several bridge clubs over the years in the Charlotte area. She also loved to travel and spending time with her family.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 6:30-8:30pm at McEwen Funeral Service located at 5716 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28212. Funeral service will be held at the McEwen Funeral Service chapel on Wednesday morning, October 16 2019 at 11am. Burial will immediately follow at Sharon Memorial Park.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 15, 2019