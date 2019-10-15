Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Letitia Gant "Tish" Miller. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-334-6421 Visitation 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 View Map Burial Following Services Sharon Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Letitia (Tish) Gant Miller of North Myrtle Beach, SC (formerly of Charlotte, NC) passed away on October 11, 2019.



She is survived by her children Thomas E. Miller (Lydia) of North Myrtle Beach and Ellen Keim (Tim) of Newnan, Georgia; grandchildren Audrey Seamon (Justin), Evan Dorrough, Travis Miller, Aaron Dorrough and Marcus Miller; great grandchildren Landan Barteski, Miller Seamon, Miles Seamon and brothers Glenn Gant and Spencer Gant.



She was preceded in death by her spouse Merle G. Miller and brothers Harry Gant & James Gant. She was a graduate of the 2nd class of North Mecklenburg High School. Tish worked for over 40 years at Presbyterian Hospital in the purchasing department. She was an active member of several bridge clubs over the years in the Charlotte area. She also loved to travel and spending time with her family.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 6:30-8:30pm at McEwen Funeral Service located at 5716 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28212. Funeral service will be held at the McEwen Funeral Service chapel on Wednesday morning, October 16 2019 at 11am. Burial will immediately follow at Sharon Memorial Park.

