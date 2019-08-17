Levi Jonathan Langley UNION COUNTY - Levi Jonathan Langley, 36, formerly of Union County, NC, passed away August 5, 2019. He was born August 15, 1982 in LaGrange, GA. Levi was preceded in death by his father Weldon Langley. Levi is survived by his daughter Lexi Langley, mother Dawn Hill, sisters Chrystal Connors and husband Ian, Cassi Yow, Carrie Kaai, and half-siblings Jessica Langley and Lucas Langley. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor on Saturday, Aug. 17. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 17, 2019