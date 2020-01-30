Levi Wright (1947 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "To the Wright Family, I was truly saddened to hear of..."
    - St. Lossie Deans
  • "SENDING MY DEEPEST CONDOLENCES TOO MY WONDERFUL COUSINS..."
    - VALERIE BRYANT-BLAKENEY
  • "My prayers are with the wright family during this time"
    - Frankie Lee-Anderson
  • "Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the Wright Family."
    - Apostle & Saint T.C. Blalock
  • "Pop, I will miss you Dearly... I will never forget our..."
    - Marilyn Reese
Service Information
House Of Rosadale Home Of Funerals
220 S Broad St
Gastonia, NC
28054
(704)-215-6883
Interment
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Mallard Creek Mission Church Cemetery
1739 Grace Lane
Obituary
Mr. Levi Wright, son to the late Isaac Wade Hoover Sr. and Isabelle Wright. Born March 20, 1947, in Gastonia, NC, departed life on January 22, 2020. He is survived by three sons Lewis (Sheila) Lee of York SC, Marion (Faye) and Apostle T. Wright of Charlotte NC, and One daughter Yolanda Wright of Raleigh, NC. Six grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

He was laid to rest on January 28, 2020, at the Mallard Creek United House of Prayer Cemetery.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 30, 2020
