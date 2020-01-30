Mr. Levi Wright, son to the late Isaac Wade Hoover Sr. and Isabelle Wright. Born March 20, 1947, in Gastonia, NC, departed life on January 22, 2020. He is survived by three sons Lewis (Sheila) Lee of York SC, Marion (Faye) and Apostle T. Wright of Charlotte NC, and One daughter Yolanda Wright of Raleigh, NC. Six grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
He was laid to rest on January 28, 2020, at the Mallard Creek United House of Prayer Cemetery.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 30, 2020