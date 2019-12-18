Mrs. Levonde Gordon Howard, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at home.
Mrs. Howard was born on February 23, 1926 in Union County, NC, daughter to the late James R. Gordon and Carrie McGuirt Gordon. In addition to her parents, Levonde's beloved husband Grover L. Howard also preceded her in passing. She was a member of Matthews United Methodist Church and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to all.
Survivors include her son Greg G. Howard; brother Gail Gordon; granddaughter Katherine Lowery; and great-grandchildren Lilly and Joshua Kanup.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 1:50 PM with services in celebration of her life beginning at 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel, 3700 Forest Lawn Drive, Matthews, NC 28104. Interment will follow the service at Forest Lawn East Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Matthews United Methodist Church, 801 S. Trade Street, Matthews, NC 28104.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 18, 2019