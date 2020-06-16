Lewis Lee Henderson, age 74, of Charlotte, passed away unexpectedly on Friday June 12, 2020 at his home. Lewis was born on February 20, 1946, in Mecklenburg County, the youngest of seven children born to the late Lester Lee Henderson and Senora Morton Henderson. He grew up in Charlotte, graduating from Garinger High School, and upon graduating, went to work. Lewis was blessed with a talent for working with his hands and he went into the field of pipefitting. Calling him just a pipefitter wouldn't cover it all, however, as he was also a talented fabricator and welder. His skills led him to jobs around the Charlotte area and Lewis could honestly say he helped "build Charlotte". From Sharon Towers to Concord Mills to Eastland Mall to Presbyterian Hospital, Lewis left his mark in the construction of these landmarks and many more. He also worked for Duke Energy and PC Godfrey before his retirement. When not working, Lewis enjoyed attending races and was an avid NASCAR fan. He also enjoyed watching football, fishing, gardening and sipping Gin Rickey from a Styrofoam cup. Most of all, he loved the time spent with family and friends. His quick wit, humor and wisdom will be greatly missed. Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 39 years Rita Henderson; children Charlotte Henderson Stacy (Roger), Joshua Henderson, Dawn Henderson, and Christopher Henderson; grandchildren Nicholas Rickards and Daniel D'Ambrosio; sisters Joanne Crump, Lucille Hough and Nettie Jean McClure; and brother Charles Henderson. Lewis is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by brothers Paul and Tommy Henderson. Lewis' family has given the family of Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home the privilege of caring for him and for them. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Thursday, June 18, at the funeral home, 4715 Margaret Wallace Road, Matthews, NC 28105. At 2:00 pm, all present will gather in the funeral home chapel for a service to honor the life, love and blessing of this wonderful man. All services will conclude at the funeral home. To share memories, condolences and photos, please visit Lewis' online memorial at www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers, pleases consider a donation to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 16, 2020.