Obituary

Lewis Wayne Deal, 87, of Charlotte died August 31, 2019 in his home at Aldersgate Retirement Community. He was born in Hickory, NC on September 11, 1931, son of the late Odell C. Deal and Constance E. Deal.



Lewis graduated from Hickory High School and Lenoir Rhyne College. He served in the US Air Force in Germany during the Korean War. While in Germany he met the lady, who would later become his wife, Philomena Schumann who was actually from North Carolina. Lewis retired as a business manager at Duke Power Company in 1989 and then was able to pursue his passion of gardening. He was preceded in death by his wife in 2008 and a daughter, Elaine Frauenhofer in 2018.



Lewis is survived by a daughter, Constance Deal and two granddaughters, Ella and Sofia Frauenhofer, and several loving nieces and a nephew.



A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Aldersgate Chapel-Fellowship Hall with Rev. Ann Wepner officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be private in the Bethel United Church of Christ Cemetery in Hickory.



Memorials may be sent to Bethel United Church of Christ, 4547 Bethel Church Road, Hickory, NC 28502.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





